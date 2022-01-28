Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Analysts predict that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.37. Commercial Metals posted earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full year earnings of $5.72 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $4.86. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Commercial Metals.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

Shares of CMC traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.18. 10,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,231,917. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.03. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $19.44 and a one year high of $38.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $547,983.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Commercial Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.06% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

