Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 401 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 2.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,202,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 166,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,077,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,240,000 after purchasing an additional 307,401 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

MMI stock opened at $44.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.33. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.87. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $332.38 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 9.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

