Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Cuts Position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on URBN shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

URBN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $38,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

