Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $776,000 Holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.07% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

NYSE DFIN opened at $34.53 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.