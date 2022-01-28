Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $837,000 Stake in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of US Ecology worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 2.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,133,000 after buying an additional 22,328 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,113,000 after buying an additional 37,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 24.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 912,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,226,000 after buying an additional 179,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 556,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,866,000 after buying an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of US Ecology by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 541,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ECOL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ECOL opened at $26.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.34 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.12.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $257.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.84 million. US Ecology had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

