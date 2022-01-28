Comparing Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) & Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) and Toast (NYSE:TOST) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cars.com and Toast, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cars.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Toast 0 4 6 0 2.60

Cars.com currently has a consensus target price of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.41%. Toast has a consensus target price of $50.75, suggesting a potential upside of 154.64%. Given Toast’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Toast is more favorable than Cars.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cars.com and Toast’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cars.com $547.50 million 1.85 -$817.12 million $0.29 50.45 Toast $823.13 million 12.22 -$248.20 million N/A N/A

Toast has higher revenue and earnings than Cars.com.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of Toast shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Cars.com shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cars.com and Toast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cars.com 3.38% 4.48% 1.53% Toast N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cars.com beats Toast on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers. It also sells online subscription advertising products to car dealerships by its direct sales force, as well as through its affiliate sales channel. In addition, the company sells display advertising to national advertisers. Further, it offers online automotive marketplace service that connects buyers and sellers through Cars.com, Auto.com, DealerRater.com, NewCars.com, PickupTrucks.com, DealerInspire.com, and LaunchDigitalMarketing.com Websites. Its platform hosts approximately 4.9 million new and used vehicle listings and serves approximately 20,000 franchise and independent car dealers. Cars.com Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Toast

Toast Inc. builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc. is based in Boston.

