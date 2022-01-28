Comparing Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC)

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) and Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Odonate Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Odonate Therapeutics N/A N/A -$126.35 million ($2.72) -0.38 Bausch Health Companies $8.03 billion 1.04 -$560.00 million ($3.28) -7.09

Odonate Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bausch Health Companies. Bausch Health Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Odonate Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Odonate Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bausch Health Companies has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Odonate Therapeutics 1 3 0 0 1.75 Bausch Health Companies 1 2 5 0 2.50

Odonate Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 288.35%. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus price target of $37.57, suggesting a potential upside of 61.46%. Given Odonate Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Odonate Therapeutics is more favorable than Bausch Health Companies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.2% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 43.7% of Odonate Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Bausch Health Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Odonate Therapeutics and Bausch Health Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Odonate Therapeutics N/A -102.72% -76.29% Bausch Health Companies -13.85% -2,440.75% 5.36%

Summary

Odonate Therapeutics beats Bausch Health Companies on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics is a pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of best-in-class therapeutics that improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. Our initial focus is on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent that belongs to a class of drugs known as taxanes, which are widely used in the treatment of cancer. Tesetaxel has several potential therapeutic advantages over currently available taxanes, including: oral administration with a low pill burden and a patient-friendly dosing regimen; a formulation that does not contain solubilizing agents that are known to cause hypersensitivity (allergic) reactions; and improved activity against chemotherapy-resistant tumors. Tesetaxel has been generally well tolerated in clinical studies and has demonstrated robust single-agent antitumor activity in two Phase 2 studies in patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer (”MBC”).

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products. The Bausch + Lomb/International segment consists of the sale of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter products, and medical devices products. The Salix segment consists of sales in the U.S. of GI products. The Ortho Dermatologics segment consists of sales in the U.S. of Ortho Dermatologics (dermatological) products and global sales of Solta medical aesthetic devices. The Diversified Products segment consists of sales in the U.S. of pharmaceutical products in the areas of neurology and certain other therapeutic classes, in the U.S. of generic products, in the U.S. of dentistry products. The company was founded on March 29, 1994 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.