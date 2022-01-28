Conceal (CCX) Price Up 7.1% This Week

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Conceal has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Conceal has a market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $5,418.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,736.52 or 1.00141849 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00077333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.02 or 0.00252162 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00159398 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $122.89 or 0.00326109 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007446 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CRYPTO:CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,387,573 coins and its circulating supply is 11,744,979 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

