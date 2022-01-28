Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Conifer Holdings, Inc. is an insurance holding company. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and specialty personal product lines. Specialty personal product lines offers non-standard homeowners insurance and dwelling fire insurance products to individuals. Specialty commercial lines offer coverage for both commercial property and commercial liability. The company serves restaurants, bars, taverns, bowling centers as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians and other independent contractors, security service providers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet cut Conifer from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ CNFR opened at $2.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Conifer has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Conifer had a net margin of 2.52% and a negative return on equity of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $26.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Conifer will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Conifer stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Conifer as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

