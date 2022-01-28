CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $121.88, but opened at $129.20. CONMED shares last traded at $130.66, with a volume of 2,131 shares traded.

The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

CNMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CONMED has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

In other CONMED news, Director Mark E. Tryniski sold 13,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.52, for a total value of $2,037,890.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 9,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.64, for a total transaction of $1,396,969.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,186,418 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 63,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in CONMED by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CONMED by 1,826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 219,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,136,000 after purchasing an additional 207,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CONMED by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 770,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CONMED by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.00 and its 200 day moving average is $136.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.42.

CONMED Company Profile (NYSE:CNMD)

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

