Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 52,069 Shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,069 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of NN worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in NN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John Buchan sold 48,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $196,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri J. Harman acquired 5,240 shares of NN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $25,099.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,740 shares of company stock valued at $135,875. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ NNBR opened at $3.70 on Friday. NN, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.27. The stock has a market cap of $159.23 million, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 3.10.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.30 million. NN had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 27.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

NN Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

