Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) by 46.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.27% of Viemed Healthcare worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 9,991 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VMD. Zacks Investment Research cut Viemed Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Viemed Healthcare from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viemed Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.83.

Shares of Viemed Healthcare stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.24. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $173.80 million, a PE ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Viemed Healthcare had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.80 million. Research analysts predict that Viemed Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of home healthcare solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it supplies home medical equipment which provides post-acute respiratory services. It also offers respiratory disease management and in-home sleep testing and sleep apnea treatment. The company was founded by Casey Hoyt, Max Hoyt, and Michael Moore on December 14, 2016 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

