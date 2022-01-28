Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $552,000 Position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.24% of Willis Lease Finance worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 197.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the period. Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,072,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Willis Lease Finance news, SVP Austin Chandler Willis sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $95,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $49,584.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Willis Lease Finance stock opened at $35.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.33 million, a PE ratio of -45.01 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $27.46 and a 12-month high of $47.78.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $70.79 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corp. engages in the provision of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines services. It operates through the Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales segments. The Leasing and Related Operations segment leases aircraft engines and aircraft and provides related services to a diversified group of commercial aircraft operators and maintenance, repair, and overhaul organizations.

