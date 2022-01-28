Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 7,237 Shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Tata Motors by 2.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 500,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tata Motors in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,455 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tata Motors in the second quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tata Motors by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. 7.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Shares of TTM opened at $32.70 on Friday. Tata Motors Limited has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $35.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 2.06.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative net margin of 4.68% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tata Motors Limited will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. CLSA lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Tata Motors Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.