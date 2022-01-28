Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stake in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,944 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,007 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vivint Smart Home were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vivint Smart Home by 144.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 47.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 63,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 20,406 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vivint Smart Home by 3.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 79.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVNT opened at $6.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.54. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 0.63. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $20.29.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $386.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Imperial Capital upgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivint Smart Home presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Vivint Smart Home Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

