ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target Increased to $94.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $91.00 to $94.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on COP. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.90.

NYSE:COP opened at $89.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.87. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $39.70 and a 12 month high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,688,147 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,740,909,000 after purchasing an additional 675,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,497,939 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,415,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,555 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,622,434 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,481,902,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,905,930 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,480,226,000 after purchasing an additional 989,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,451,758 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,386,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

