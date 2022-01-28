ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $96.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.90.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $89.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $39.70 and a 52 week high of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $76.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.87.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total value of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $249,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 78.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

