ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $94.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ConocoPhillips traded as high as $89.21 and last traded at $89.00, with a volume of 62960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.11.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on COP. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,420 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $249,112.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total value of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,170 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,299,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $310,306,000 after purchasing an additional 63,583 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 3,804 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,933 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 47,439 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $118.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.