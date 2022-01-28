ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,961 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 136.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $101.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 145,889 shares of company stock worth $10,680,170 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COP opened at $89.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $89.74.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.04%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

