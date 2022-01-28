Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) versus Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) Head-To-Head Analysis

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conrad Industries $207.36 million 0.37 $90,000.00 N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies $2.77 million 12.74 -$11.92 million ($1.64) -2.59

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Vision Marine Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Vision Marine Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.3% of Vision Marine Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Conrad Industries and Vision Marine Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conrad Industries N/A N/A N/A Vision Marine Technologies -350.25% -51.35% -46.05%

Risk & Volatility

Conrad Industries has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vision Marine Technologies has a beta of -1.57, indicating that its share price is 257% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Vision Marine Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conrad Industries Company Profile

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, repair, and conversion of steel and aluminum marine vessels for commercial and governmental customers. It operates through two segments: New Construction; and Repair & Conversions. The New Construction segment involves the building of a new vessel, often including engineering and design. The Repair and Conversions segment comprises of work on an existing vessel. Conrad Industries was founded by John Parker Conrad in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, LA.

Vision Marine Technologies Company Profile

Vision Marine Technologies Inc., doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers. It also sells its products online. The company was formerly known as The Canadian Electric Boat Company. Vision Marine Technologies Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boisbriand, Canada.

