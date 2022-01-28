Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,000 shares, a growth of 24,900.0% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 635,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CTTAY. DZ Bank cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 28th. Barclays cut shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Continental Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAY opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average is $11.93. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.48 billion for the quarter. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Autonomous Mobility and Safety, Vehicle Networking and Information, ContiTech, Powertrain, and Other/Holding/Consolidation.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.