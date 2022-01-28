Contrasting Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) & First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Equity Residential has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Industrial Realty Trust has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equity Residential and First Industrial Realty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity Residential 0 14 4 0 2.22 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 4 5 0 2.56

Equity Residential presently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.69%. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $51.43, indicating a potential downside of 12.84%. Given Equity Residential’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Equity Residential is more favorable than First Industrial Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Equity Residential and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity Residential 43.53% 9.92% 5.19% First Industrial Realty Trust 51.46% 12.01% 6.22%

Dividends

Equity Residential pays an annual dividend of $2.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Equity Residential pays out 85.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity Residential has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Equity Residential shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Equity Residential shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Equity Residential and First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity Residential $2.57 billion 12.64 $913.64 million $2.82 30.73 First Industrial Realty Trust $448.03 million 17.16 $195.99 million $1.86 31.72

Equity Residential has higher revenue and earnings than First Industrial Realty Trust. Equity Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Industrial Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Equity Residential on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H. Lurie and Sam Zell in March 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties. The company was founded by Johannson L. Yap, Robert L. Denton, Sr., and Jay H. Shidler on August 10, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

