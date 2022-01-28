Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Financial

Research analysts at Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ CORT opened at $16.53 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $31.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $96.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 30.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 491.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 90,744 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 87,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after buying an additional 77,404 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $820,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.