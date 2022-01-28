Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Up 4.4%

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) shares shot up 4.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.26 and last traded at $17.26. 1,304 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 810,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.53.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.27.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $226,000. 69.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.