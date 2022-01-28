Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Smithfield Trust Co

Smithfield Trust Co cut its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,569 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Corning by 13.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,810,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corning by 31.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 849,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,715,000 after acquiring an additional 201,487 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at about $1,845,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the second quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 249.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,278,000 after buying an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Corning news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Susquehanna upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.08.

Shares of Corning stock opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

