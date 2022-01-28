Corning (NYSE:GLW) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Corning (NYSE:GLW) was upgraded by Susquehanna Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 23.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on GLW. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $40.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42. The firm has a market cap of $34.61 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.08. Corning has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,392,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,737,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,868 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Corning by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after acquiring an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,030,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $329,566,000 after acquiring an additional 90,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Corning by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,936,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $326,111,000 after buying an additional 172,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after buying an additional 68,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

