Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Costamare Inc. operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies. The Company deploys its containership fleet principally under multi-year time charters with leading liner companies that operate regularly scheduled routes between large commercial ports. It also provides a range of shipping services, such as technical support and maintenance, insurance consulting, financial and accounting services. Costamare Inc. is headquartered in Athens, Greece. “

Separately, Clarkson Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Costamare in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.83.

NYSE:CMRE opened at $12.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200 day moving average is $13.02. Costamare has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $216.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.60 million. Costamare had a net margin of 47.87% and a return on equity of 16.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Costamare will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Costamare by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Costamare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 26.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare, Inc is a holding company, engages in the provision of containerships chartering. The firm owns vessels such as new build containerships and second hand vessel. The company was founded on April 21, 2008 and is headquartered in Monaco.

