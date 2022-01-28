CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,953,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,099 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.25% of CoStar Group worth $425,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 182,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,713,000 after buying an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,370,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,092,000 after buying an additional 1,022,504 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 6.8% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CoStar Group alerts:

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.49. The company has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 109.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.50 and a twelve month high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 12.18, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $499.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.97 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.86.

In related news, Director Laura Cox Kaplan sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.29, for a total value of $336,491.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for CoStar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoStar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.