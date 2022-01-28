Cove Street Capital LLC Grows Stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Cove Street Capital LLC increased its stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Western Union by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Western Union during the second quarter valued at $2,565,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Western Union by 16.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 6,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 142,693 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WU shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Western Union from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

WU stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,130. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.88.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 311.01%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.47%.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.