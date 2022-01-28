Cove Street Capital LLC Has $10.46 Million Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA)

Cove Street Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LMACA) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,037,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,534 shares during the period. Liberty Media Acquisition makes up 1.6% of Cove Street Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cove Street Capital LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition were worth $10,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $419,000. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

LMACA traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,857. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.22. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $11.70.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

