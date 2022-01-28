Cove Street Capital LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG)

Cove Street Capital LLC cut its position in Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,682,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,910 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Great Elm Group worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 164,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Elm Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 340,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 29,788 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

GEG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.96. 25,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,006. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 million, a P/E ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $16.54 million for the quarter.

Great Elm Group Company Profile

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.