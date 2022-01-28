Cove Street Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC owned about 0.63% of Chase worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chase by 88.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chase by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Chase by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $293,320. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

CCF traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.30. 17,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,478. The company has a market cap of $892.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.65. Chase Co. has a 1 year low of $93.00 and a 1 year high of $123.13.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

