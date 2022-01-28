CPChain Price Down 5.9% This Week (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. CPChain has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $865,860.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.06 or 0.00253329 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014985 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007443 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000772 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00019418 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000188 BTC.

CPChain Profile

CPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

CPChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

