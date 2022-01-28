Cpwm LLC Acquires 7,041 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cpwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,599 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $1,824,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,376 shares of company stock valued at $37,344,317 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NKE traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.33. 95,621 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,581,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.45 and a 200 day moving average of $162.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.44 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. HSBC cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

