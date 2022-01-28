Cpwm LLC Buys 90 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NFLX stock traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $378.43. The company had a trading volume of 100,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,647,757. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $351.46 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $167.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $575.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $584.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $545.97.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796 over the last three months. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

