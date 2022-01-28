Cpwm LLC Has $7.34 Million Stock Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Cpwm LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,037 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Align Technology by 17.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 240,818 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $160,247,000 after purchasing an additional 35,979 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Align Technology by 18.3% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,060 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Align Technology by 49.9% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,289,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,656,405 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,102,222,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares during the period. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Shares of ALGN traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $452.43. The stock had a trading volume of 10,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,515. The firm has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.99, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $597.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $645.26. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $432.09 and a 52 week high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total value of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALGN. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $750.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $717.69.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.