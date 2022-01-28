Cpwm LLC Sells 5,418 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Cpwm LLC reduced its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 5,418 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,059,000. IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 1,382.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,288 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $9,165,000 after acquiring an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,945 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 5,933.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 11,765 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.37% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $4.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $166.00. 56,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,627,976. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.67 and its 200-day moving average is $263.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.51 and a 12 month high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.60, for a total transaction of $258,381.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 72,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.51, for a total transaction of $23,970,645.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 421,144 shares of company stock valued at $136,837,785 over the last quarter.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $415.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Coinbase Global from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $367.50.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

