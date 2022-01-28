Creative Planning Acquires 2,237 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Black Knight by 235.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 413.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 65.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth about $115,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight stock opened at $70.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.51, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.60 and a fifty-two week high of $87.78.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $378.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.63 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.40.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

