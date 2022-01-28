Creative Planning Acquires New Stake in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,594,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $2,562,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $2,005,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport in the 3rd quarter worth $1,555,000. 26.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.80.

Shares of MTTR opened at $8.44 on Friday. Matterport Inc has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $37.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.70.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that Matterport Inc will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

