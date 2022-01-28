Creative Planning Has $342,000 Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,128 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $101,123,000 after buying an additional 163,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,324,000 after acquiring an additional 22,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,016,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $70,670,000 after acquiring an additional 178,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1,168.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 738,866 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $51,373,000 after acquiring an additional 680,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $536,575 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ormat Technologies stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.69 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $158.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

