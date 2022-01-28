Creative Planning Purchases Shares of 37,968 AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.09% of AXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 46,636.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AXT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AXT by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI opened at $6.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.73. AXT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The firm has a market cap of $289.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 2.21.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). AXT had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $34.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AXT, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of AXT in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on AXT in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

