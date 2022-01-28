Creative Planning Sells 1,942 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 25,348 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 76,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 29,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Ally Financial by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.14.

ALLY stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 38.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This is a boost from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 12.15%.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.67, for a total transaction of $116,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,540 shares of company stock worth $2,087,774 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Featured Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.