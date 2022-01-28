Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,308 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.66% of Cognex worth $93,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 5.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cognex by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Cognex by 9.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 9.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $62.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.65. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $62.32 and a 1-year high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $284.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.76%.

In other Cognex news, CFO Paul Todgham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $248,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

