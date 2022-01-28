Credit Suisse AG Lowers Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 263,787 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.35% of SPS Commerce worth $78,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in SPS Commerce by 0.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.9% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 17.0% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 4.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total transaction of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,205 shares of company stock worth $6,940,451. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $113.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.13. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.05 and a 1-year high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

