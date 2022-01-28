Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,291,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112,335 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.47% of Nielsen worth $101,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter worth about $164,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.6% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:NLSN opened at $18.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $17.87 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.