Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF)

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schroders from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schroders currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.30.

OTCMKTS SHNWF opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.42. Schroders has a 52-week low of $44.25 and a 52-week high of $53.05.

Schroders Plc operates as a asset management company. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management, Wealth Management, and Group. The Asset Management segment comprises of investment management including advisory services, equity products, fixed income securities, multi-asset investments, real estate, and alternative products.

