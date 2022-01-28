Credit Suisse Group Boosts Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target to $178.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $153.00 to $178.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.36.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $165.66 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $171.46. The company has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.70%.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,694 shares of company stock valued at $6,023,737 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRV. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 53.3% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

