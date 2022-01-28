Credit Suisse Group Trims Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Target Price to €180.00

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €185.00 ($210.23) to €180.00 ($204.55) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Monday, November 29th. HSBC raised shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rémy Cointreau has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.15.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

REMYY stock opened at $20.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rémy Cointreau has a fifty-two week low of $17.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.