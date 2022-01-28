Crestline Management LP Purchases New Stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC)

Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Separately, ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Advancement during the second quarter worth $971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

MACC opened at $9.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Mission Advancement Corp. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.00.

Mission Advancement Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

