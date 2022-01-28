Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total transaction of $15,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Tzat-Kin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $16,360.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total transaction of $18,160.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 4,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $19,160.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $9,780.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $9,240.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $10,440.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $9,700.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total transaction of $10,080.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $10,040.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 2,000 shares of Crexendo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total transaction of $9,860.00.

NASDAQ:CXDO opened at $3.69 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.06 million, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.50.

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 million. Crexendo had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 15.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Crexendo by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 239,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 20,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CXDO. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Crexendo in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Crexendo in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Web Services segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.

